New Wind Farm Project Breaks Ground In Hardin County

06/06/19 – 8:43 A.M.

The ground was broken yesterday for the Scioto Ridge Wind Farm in Hardin and Allen Counties. WKTN Radio reports that Innogy Renewables US will put in 75 turbines by the fourth quarter of 2020. This will amount to an investment volume of over $300 million.

Project manager Jason Dagger said that the 250-megawatt project will supply the equivalent of more than 60,000 Ohio homes annually with renewable electricity. He added that the project will also provide over $75 million worth of revenue to local governments, school districts, and landowners for the next 25 years.