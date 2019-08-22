Convicted Murderer From Findlay Charged In Killing Of Man Behind Bars

(ONN) – An Ohio prison inmate from Findlay who allegedly confessed in a letter to a newspaper to killing a fellow inmate has been charged with murder.

A Warren County grand jury has indicted 37-year-old Joel Drain on aggravated murder and other charges for the April murder of 29-year-old Christopher Richardson.

Both were then inmates at a state prison near Lebanon, where Drain was serving 30 years-to-life for the 2016 murder of 56-year-old Randy L. Grose, of Findlay.

Drain was also sentenced to another seven years in prison for the non-fatal stabbing of his father.

The Columbus Dispatch reported in July that it received a letter from Drain confessing to Richardson’s killing.

The newspaper reported Drain wrote that Richardson “tried to stand up for a known child molester” and was given “what he deserved.”