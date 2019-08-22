Findlay Police Department Urges Drivers To Practice Safety Around Schools And Buses

(WFIN) – Classes will be back in session at Findlay City Schools next week and the Findlay Police Department is warning people to drive safely.

Crime prevention officer Brian White says to remember to pay attention in school zones.

He adds that you’ll be seeing school buses out and about as well.

We’ll also be seeing school buses on the roads again.

Officer White explains when you need to stop for a bus with flashing lights on the road.

White says that this is because students cannot cross a four-lane road when they are being picked up.