Kathy’s Korner Offering Free Meal For Veterans At Hancock County Fair

(WFIN) – Matt and Rachel Sterling are the owners of Kathy’s Korner in Arcadia nad they want to make veterans day at the Hancock County Fair extra special this year.

Matt explains he and his wife are offering a free meal to veterans that sign up.

He adds that they’ll have homemade pies, ice cream, and assorted drinks too.

Sterling says he and his wife are excited to serve a lot of veterans.

Sterling says you can get signed up at the Hancock County Veterans Services Office.

The last day to sign up will be Monday.