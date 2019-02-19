Cooper Mississippi Plant And United Steelworkers Union Come To Agreement

02/18/19 – 7:41 P.M.

The United Steelworkers Union ratified a new labor agreement at Cooper Tire’s Clarksdale, Mississippi facility. The new agreement will last for four years and covers more than 40 USW members. President of USW Local 556L Joseph Qualls said, ” This is an example of labor and management working together in a positive way to move the Clarksdale facility forward into the future.

The contract with the USW Local 207L in Findlay expires next February.