Community Events for Tuesday, February 19

Workplace Communication Forum Today, 11am at Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University, featuring a discussion on difficult questions that come up at work, home and church called “What to Say – How to Say It”. Free.

(No contact number)

Teen Game Night Tomorrow, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Come enjoy a large variety of card and board games. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Dance Party on Saturday, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Admission $10/person.

(No contact number)

Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, March 2, 5:30-7pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Cost $8/Adults, $6/Age 10 & Under. Call for ticket information.

(740-457-8914)

The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.

(419-436-4110)

Fairy Tale Tea Party (for age 5 & Up with adult caregiver) on Saturday, February 23, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring a special performance by cast members of Youtheatre’s “Honk, Jr.” For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Bluffton University Concert Band in concert on Sunday, February 24, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall on the BU campus. Free.

(No contact number)

Women’s Lenten Luncheon Series begins Wednesday, March 6 (thru April 10), Noon each week at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky. A different menu and speaker will be featured each week. Cost $4, nursery provided.

(419-310-2293)