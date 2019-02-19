Monday Night Crash On I-75 South Of Findlay Injures One

2/19/19 – 5:00 A.M.

A Van Wert woman suffered only minor injuries after she lost control of her car and was hit by a semi on I-75 south of Findlay Monday night. The State Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the rest areas south of the city.

28-year-old Juli Allenbaugh was driving north on the interstate when she lost control and crossed the median. Her car overturned and slid into the southbound lanes of I-75. A southbound semi driven by 59-year-old John Martin II of Battle Creek Michigan then hit Allenbaugh’s car.

Martin was not hurt. The crash closed the southbound side of the interstate for a few hours.

