Cooper Tire Changing Partners In Chinese Production Deal

9/26/18 – 8:32 A.M.

Cooper Tire & Rubber is changing its partner in a Chinese truck and bus radial tire production deal. The company reported Wednesday that the Sailun Jinyu Group will buy out Qingdao Rubber’s 35 percent interest in the deal. The change is subject to government approval.

In a statement, Cooper CEO Brad Hughes said, “We have an existing relationship with Sailun through an offtake agreement with Sailun Vietnam’s operation in Tay Ninh to produce Roadmaster brand tires.” He added that he looks forward to working with the Sailun Jinyu Group to meet customer needs in the growing TBR market.