Liberty Benton Receives Visit From The State Of Ohio Superintendent

09/26/18 – 5:50 P.M.

The superintendent for the State of Ohio made a stop at Liberty Benton High School today. Paolo DeMaria explained that he thinks it is important to see what schools are doing.

DeMaria added that they like to see what’s working for schools across the state. He said that this helps share information from school to school.

DeMaria toured the school and talked with faculty and students about the education at LB to learn more about programs offered at the school.