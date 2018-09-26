Vaccines Available For People Over 65-Years-Old At 50 North Next Month

09/26/18 – 6:47 P.M.

Hancock Public Health is working with 50 North to offer flu vaccines to the elderly. They will be giving the vaccines to people that are 65 or older from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on October 1.

They are offering high dose and standard dose vaccines. The high dose is available only to the first 90 people and will cost $60. The standard dose will cost $40. They are accepting all major insurances as well. You must bring your ID and Insurance card with you to get the vaccine.