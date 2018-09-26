Police Officer Exam Coming To Findlay In October

09/26/18 – 7:43 P.M.

There will be an open competitive exam for police officers in the city of Findlay late next month. A post on the Findlay Police Department’s Facebook page says that the exam will be on October 25. It will be at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Findlay High School.

In order to take the exam, you must fill out a Civil Service Application and send it to the Civil Service Commission. The application is available at the Findlay Municipal Building.