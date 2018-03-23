Cooper Tire Employee Awarded For Supporting National Guard

03/23/18 – 3:08 P.M.

A Cooper Tire employee earned the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Patriot Award. Manager of Tire Testing Dan Oates was nominated by tire testing technician and Ohio Army National Guard sergeant Nolan Johnson. Oates received the nomination for supporting Johnson’s flexible schedule and necessary leave to fulfill his role in the national guard.

Johnson presented the award to Oates during a special ceremony on Friday.