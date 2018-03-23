Ohio Supreme Court Coming To Putnam County To Hold Proceedings

03/23/18 – 3:45 P.M.

The Ohio Supreme Court will be in session at Ottawa-Glandorf High School this April. The Ohio Supreme Court has chosen to hold proceedings at Ottawa-Glandorf’s Auditorium on April 11. This is part of a program the court has undertaken to travel to different parts of the state to hold their sessions outside of Columbus.

Putnam County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Michael Borer told the Putnam Sentinel that the justices often try to make the cases regionalized. He added that this will help get students involved in government as well as generate interest in the judicial system.

The proceedings will be open to the public.