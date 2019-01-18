Cooper Tire UK Factory Phasing Out Tire Production

01/18/19 – 4:49 P.M.

Findlay based Cooper Tire and Rubber Company will cease production of tires for cars, light trucks, and SUV’s in its United Kingdom factory. The subsidiary reports that the move is geared to help Cooper Tire Europe enhance its competitiveness in the global tire industry. Cooper Tire Europe will get tires for those vehicles from other sites in Cooper’s global; network to meet customer demands.

An estimated 300 positions will be eliminated while production is phased out. The company said these employees will receive appropriate notice, enhanced separation pay, and continued career services.