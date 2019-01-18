Department Of Aging Offers Advice For Handling Upcoming Winter Storm

01/18/19 – 5:22 P.M.

The Department of Aging is urging older Ohioans to prepare for this weekend’s winter storm. The department said to create an emergency kit that contains a battery-operated radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, drinking water, food that can be prepared without electricity, extra blankets and a first aid kit. They also say that you should check medications to ensure you have enough to last through the storm.

If you have an older relative, you’re urged to call them regularly through the storm to make sure they are okay. You should also have a plan in case you can’t reach them.