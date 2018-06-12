Cost Of Probate Court Repairs Comes Into Focus Later This Week

6/12/18 – 11:25 A.M.

We should have a better idea about how much renovations to the Hancock County Probate and Juvenile court will cost by the end of this week. The commissioners got an update on the project from Maintenance Supervisor James Sammet Tuesday. Sammet says he should have the budgetary numbers for the various repair work by the end of this week.

Each part of the repair will have its own budget. That means the commissioners can vote to accept individual parts of the renovation project or approve them all as a whole. For example, the commissioners could accept a bid to repair the roof, but reject parts of the plan if they see fit.

Commissioner Brian Robertson says this gives the county the option to take advantage of deals where they exist.