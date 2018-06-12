Gas Line Burst Reported On Findlay’s North Side

6/12/18 – 8:34 A.M.

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported gas line burst on Findlay’s north side. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area around Inverness and St. Andrews drives just north of County Road 95 around 8:20 a.m.

A dispatcher says a few homes in the area are being evacuated as a precaution. It’s a good idea to avoid the area for the time being.

We’ll have more details as they become available.