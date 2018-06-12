Tiffin Businesses Report Counterfeit Money

6/12/18 – 6:52 A.M.

Police in Tiffin are warning business owners about a rash of people using counterfeit money in the city. Media partner WTOL-11 reports officers took four reports of counterfeit $20 and $50 bills between June 10 and 11.

The bills didn’t have common security features. They also had other marks that indicated they were fake, like faint red foreign lettering on the face and back side, or a set of hashed marks on the upper right corner on the face of the bill.

