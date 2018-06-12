Continental Structural Plastics Makes Donation For New Carey Ball Fields

6/12/18 – 6:45 A.M.

Continental Structural Plastics in Carey has made a large donation toward the baseball and softball complex at the new school building. The company gave the school $8,500 toward the project. The new fields could be ready for at least part of the 2019 season.

So far the athletic boosters have collected more than $150,000 in pledges for the project. The total price for the facility is more than $265,000. The boosters plan on selling commemorative bricks to raise more money.

MORE: The Courier