6/12/18 – 5:31 A.M.

Repair work on the water slides at the McComb pool continues. Village Administrator Kevin Siferd says they’ve fixed a leak in a pipe in one water slide area. The smaller water slide remains closed while the village looks at repair options. Pool staff members have noted rusted bolts and cracks on the water chute.

Siferd says they’re looking into the cost of replacement parts for the slide.

MORE: The Courier