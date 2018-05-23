Counterfeit Money Reported In Fostoria

5/23/18 – 8:46 A.M.

The Fostoria Police Department is warning area businesses to look out for counterfeit cash. The Review-Times reports the police have seen a handful of counterfeit $5 and $10 bills recently. Police Chief Keith Loreno says a lot of times businesses look at bigger bills but forget to check smaller bills if something doesn’t seem right.

He adds, “The biggest thing is to pay attention and have the people handling the money actually take a look at the currency to see if anything is out of place.”

You should contact the police if you think you have received counterfeit money.

MORE: Review-Times