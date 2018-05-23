North Baltimore Schools Restricting Cell Phone Use Next School Year

5/23/18 – 8:52 A.M.

North Baltimore students will have more restrictions on their cell phones and electronic devices next year. High school Principal Bob Falkenstein told the school board that there’s no educational purpose to having a cell phone in a class unless a teacher says its appropriate for a lesson.

Students can still use cell phones at lunch.

The changes in cell phone rules will appear in the handbook for the 2018-19 school year.

MORE: The Courier