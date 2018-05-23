Fostoria City Council Looking For New Second Ward Representative

5/23/18 – 8:58 A.M.

Fostoria City Council is looking for a new representative for its second ward. The Review-Times reports Greg Flores recently stepped down from the post.

Anyone interested needs to submit a resume and cover letter to the mayor’s office by May 31. Candidates must live in the second ward and be registered to vote in that precinct.

The second ward is mostly anywhere west of Countyline Street within city limits.

