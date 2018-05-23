Running Club At Chamberlain Hill Elementary Teaches Kids To Tackle Challenges
05/23/18 – 6:58 P.M.
Chamberlain Hill Elementary School in Findlay has started the only Hero Boys Running Club in Ohio. Club Leader Jayson Schube explained that this club teaches young boys about challenges.
Schube said that the program teaches kids to be heroes through running.
Schube said that there are 17 kids in the program designed for grades 3-5. He added that they’ve shown remarkable progress.
Schube said that the kids took part in a 5k to prove how far they’ve come. The program is only 8 weeks long and costs $75.