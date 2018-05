5/15/18 – 10:33 A.M.

Hancock County is working to improve the look and safety of some flood-prone properties. During their Tuesday meeting, the Hancock County Commissioners approved a contract with Feasel’s Ground Maintenance to seed and grade 15 properties. The work will cost the county just over $6,000.

The work aims to improve flood-prone properties bought by the county to lessen damage from future Blanchard River flooding.