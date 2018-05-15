Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Talks About Discovery Tours Lawsuit

05/15/18 – 3:57 P.M.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was on WFIN to talk about the consumer protection lawsuit against Discovery Tours. He said that they want to help people that were affected.

Mike DeWine

Discovery Tours declared bankruptcy and canceled all scheduled tours, including Van Buren’s 8th grade trip to Washington D.C. DeWine said that they want to hold Discovery Tours accountable for what they have done.

Mike DeWine

DeWine said that he also wants to have their assets frozen. He added that if you’ve been ripped off, you can call their office at 1-800-282-0515.