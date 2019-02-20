Courier’s Progress Edition Will Have Articles About Blanchard Valley Health Systems And More

02/20/19 – 5:56 P.M.

We continue our previews into The Courier’s Progress Edition. Reporter Sara Arthurs said that she will have an article looking at BVHS new facility being built.

Arthurs added that the article will also cover how many babies were born, surgical robots, simulation mannequins and plans for BVHS’ future.

She also wrote another article with fellow reporter Jim Mauer about the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. She said that they cover what has happened with MCPA in the past year…

She said that they also cover what MCPA is doing to become more involved in the community. Arthurs added that they also talked to the Convention and Visitors Bureau about efforts to raise awareness about events happening in the city.

You can read about all this and more in the Progress Edition coming out this Friday.