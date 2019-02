02/20/19 – 5:57 P.M.

There will be a celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity at the University of Findlay tomorrow. The 2nd Annual International Mother Language Day celebration will have students provide music and stories in their mother languages. This will feature Arabic, Japanese, Swahili, and Bengali to name a few.

The event will be from 12-1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Center for Student Life and College of Business Atrium.