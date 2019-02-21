Community Events for Thursday, February 21
Blood Donor Drive Tomorrow, 8am-2pm at the Riverside Suites office complex (E Main-Cross). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org
(800-733-2767)
Dance Party on Saturday, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Admission $10/person.
(No contact number)
Fairy Tale Tea Party (for age 5 & Up with adult caregiver) on Saturday, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring a special performance by cast members of Youtheatre’s “Honk, Jr.” For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org
(419-422-1712)
Bluffton University Concert Band in concert on Sunday, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall on the BU campus. Free.
(No contact number)
The Liberty-Benton High School production of “Shrek: The Musical” will be staged on Friday, March 1, 7:30pm, Saturday, March 2, 2pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, March 3, 2pm at LBHS. $8/Adults, $6/Students. Call for tickets.
(419-422-9161)
Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, March 2, 5:30-7pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Cost $8/Adults, $6/Age 10 & Under. Call for ticket information.
(740-457-8914)
Women’s Lenten Luncheon Series begins Wednesday, March 6 (thru April 10), Noon each week at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky. A different menu and speaker will be featured each week. Cost $4, nursery provided.
(419-310-2293)
4th annual Celebrity Basketball Game to benefit the Blanchard Valley Center on Tuesday, March 19, 7pm at the University of Findlay’s Croy Gymnasium. Food, prizes, entertainment, more.
(419-422-6387)
The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.
(419-436-4110)