Community Events for Thursday, February 21

Blood Donor Drive Tomorrow, 8am-2pm at the Riverside Suites office complex (E Main-Cross). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Dance Party on Saturday, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Admission $10/person.

(No contact number)

Fairy Tale Tea Party (for age 5 & Up with adult caregiver) on Saturday, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring a special performance by cast members of Youtheatre’s “Honk, Jr.” For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Bluffton University Concert Band in concert on Sunday, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall on the BU campus. Free.

(No contact number)

The Liberty-Benton High School production of “Shrek: The Musical” will be staged on Friday, March 1, 7:30pm, Saturday, March 2, 2pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, March 3, 2pm at LBHS. $8/Adults, $6/Students. Call for tickets.

(419-422-9161)

Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, March 2, 5:30-7pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Cost $8/Adults, $6/Age 10 & Under. Call for ticket information.

(740-457-8914)

Women’s Lenten Luncheon Series begins Wednesday, March 6 (thru April 10), Noon each week at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky. A different menu and speaker will be featured each week. Cost $4, nursery provided.

(419-310-2293)

4th annual Celebrity Basketball Game to benefit the Blanchard Valley Center on Tuesday, March 19, 7pm at the University of Findlay’s Croy Gymnasium. Food, prizes, entertainment, more.

(419-422-6387)

The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.

(419-436-4110)