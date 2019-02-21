UPDATE: Sales Taxes Down In Hancock County

02/21/19 – 4:25 A.M.

(UPDATE: County had originally posted an increase in sales tax collections)

Yesterday we reported that sales taxes were up in Hancock County but after a refund was listed for February, sales taxes are actually down. The taxes decreased more than 7.2% from the same time period last year. The county received more than $1.14 million, down from more than $1.23 million in February 2018. The County had originally posted a collection of $2.4 million in sales taxes.

February sales tax collections reflect sales made three months ago. Sales taxes initially go to the state before they are released back to the local community.