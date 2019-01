1/23/19 – 9:10 A.M.

Update – 9:40 A.M.

A crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 about a mile north of the County Road 99 interchange backed up traffic north of Findlay this morning.

The State Highway Patrol says all lanes are open again following a crash that happened just after 7 a.m. Traffic was backed up in that area for around two hours.

The Patrol says no one was injured in the crash. We’ll have more details as they become available.