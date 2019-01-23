Rain And Melting Snows Cause Slick Roads And Flood Watch

01/23/19 – 10:58 A.M.

The rain and melting snow are causing slick spots on area roads. Hancock, Putnam, Seneca, and Hardin counties are all under Level 1 Roadway Advisories. Roads that haven’t been fully plowed still have a mix of snow, slush, and ice on them, making things slick. You’re urged to use caution as you head to work and school this morning.

There is also a flood watch in effect for Hancock, Seneca, and Wyandot counties today and tonight. The National Weather Service says the rainfall and snowmelt will cause rivers to rise. The last check of the river level predictions for the Blanchard River do not call for flooding in Hancock County.

You can see the expected river levels here.