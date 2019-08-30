Crews Search Blanchard River And Surrounding Area After Crash On I-75

Crews were searching the Blanchard River under Interstate 75 in Findlay by boat and the area by air after a car crashed on the interstate but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the one-car crash happened at about 7:30 Friday morning on I-75 northbound.

They said the car had some front-edge damage and they just wanted to make sure the driver didn’t get injured and stumble off and needs help.

The Findlay Fire Department was using a boat to search along the river and the highway patrol was using a place to search the area from the air.