Crime Prevention Officer Offers Advice For Encountering Counterfeit Bills

02/06/19 – 6:27 P.M.

The Party Mart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay was hit with counterfeit money twice last week. Findlay Crime Prevention Officer Brian White said that it is unlikely it was the same suspect.

White explained that if you take your time you can feel a difference.

White said you should also see red and blue security fibers embedded in the bill. You can also look for a watermark on the right-hand side of the bill.

He said that if you think a bill is counterfeit, try to stall the person while someone calls the police. He said not to forcibly hold someone over a fake bill because it is possible they might not have known the bill was a fake.