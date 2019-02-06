Several Findlay City Council Seats Contested In Upcoming Primary

02/06/19 – 4:04 P.M.

There will be several contested races in Findlay for the upcoming May primary. The Council-at-Large seats have 4 Republicans running. Voters will choose three candidates out of Nada Jordan and incumbents Grant Russel, Jeff Wobser, and Tom Shindledecker. The three that are chosen will go up against Democrat Abbigail Hefflinger in November.

Council’s 5th ward seat is contested by Republicans Randy Greeno, David Spitler, Brian Bauman. The person picked in May will face off against Independent Corey Knight in November.

The 1st ward seat will be decided in May. The candidates are Republicans Angela Deboskey and Charles Bud Haas Jr.