08/22/18 – 6:39 P.m.

There was a report of a rental scam in Findlay recently. Findlay Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Brian White explained that scammers will use vacant homes to prey on people.

White said that there are warning signs for rental scams.

White said by asking about the property and asking to see it you can root out if a listing is a scam.