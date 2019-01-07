Cross Ready To Start Serving As State Representative

1/7/19 – 6:50 A.M.

Ohio’s newest legislature gets sworn into office today. Among them is Jon Cross, who is ready to start his first term in the Ohio House. Cross will serve the 83rd House District, which covers Hancock, Hardin, and part of northern Logan County.

Cross says a week-long orientation in Columbus for newly-elected legislators in November has him ready to hit the ground running. There are more than 30 new legislators in the Ohio House for this session. Cross says the orientation helped them learn what the typical week in the legislature might look like.

He adds it helped him develop relationships with the other new lawmakers. Cross believes it will help them all work across the aisle to accomplish goals.

