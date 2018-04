04/09/18 – 7:54 P.M.

Hancock County OSU Extension is offering new classes for culinary arts. Karen McDougall is teaching the class and said that you will learn a lot as well as get a meal.

McDougall said that there are only 12 seats available for each class. The classes are every Wednesday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ. You can call McDougall at 419-422-3851 for more information or get signed up.