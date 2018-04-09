Lake Erie Expert Talks About Phosphorous Runoff, Says More Can Be Done

04/09/18 – 5:30 P.M.

Algal blooms are a major concern for Lake Erie but Hancock County plays a role. Ohio Sea Grant director Dr. Christopher Winslow said that they want to see a 40% phosphorous reduction in Ohio rivers. He said that the Blanchard River is one of the contributors.

Chris Winslow

Winslow said studies show that agriculture is the leading cause of the nutrient run-off. He added that Ohio needs to find win-win solutions to reducing phosphorous runoff.

He said that farmers can help.

Chris Winslow

He added that Municipalities can change the way they treat water if it is high in phosphorous. It will also help if areas made the ground more porous to absorb and hold water.