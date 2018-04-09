Cooper Tire And Rubber Company CFO Retiring

04/09/18 – 11:03 A.M.

Copper Tire and Rubber company’s CFO will be leaving the company later this year. Ginger Jones told the company that she will retire as a full-time executive and focus on serving on public company board of directors. She will stay with the company until she is replaced and an orderly transition is done.

Jones joined Cooper 2014 and served as the Senior Vice President as well as being the CFO. Cooper has started the search for her replacement both internally and externally.