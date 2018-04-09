Local Gas Prices Continue To Rise

4/9/18 – 7:31 A.M.

Local gas prices are up for a second straight week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.52. That’s up nine cents from last Monday, and up 10 cents over the last two weeks.

Ottawa drivers are paying $2.49 per gallon today. That’s the same price as Ottawa drivers were paying a week ago.

Local prices remain below the state average, which sits at $2.54 per gallon. That’s a seven-cent increase over the last seven days.