Putnam County Woman Facing Bank Fraud Charges

4/9/18 – 6:59 A.M.

A Putnam County woman stands accused of stealing more than $900,000 from her company’s clients. Representatives for the U.S. Federal Court in Toledo and the FBI announced last week that they were charging 51-year-old Jennifer Edelbrock of Kalida with seven counts of bank fraud.

Edelbrock ran Edelbrock Enterprises, a payroll services and accounting company. Investigators say Edelbrock defrauded her clients of at least $914,000.

Part of her job was to hold money in trust to pay for her clients’ payroll expenses, including federal, state and local taxes. She allegedly took money from the trust accounts and transferred them to All Seasons Lawn and Recreation LLC, her husband’s business.

MORE: The Courier