4/9/18 – 6:43 A.M.

The suspect in a shooting in Tiffin late last month has turned himself into Columbus police.

20-year-old Hussein Mohamed allegedly took part in the attempted murder of two people on March 27. Police arrested John Moyler the day after the shooting. They say he was driving the car involved in the incident.

Mohamed will now face charges of attempted murder.

MORE: The Courier