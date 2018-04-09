Boil Water Advisory In Place For Three Findlay Streets
04/09/18 – 11:12 A.M.
The Findlay Water Distribution Department has issued a boil water advisory for several streets in the city. The advisory affects addresses on the 100 block of Fair Street, the 300 blocks of North Cory and North Main Streets. You can find a full list of affected addresses below. The advisory is in place because of repair work on a water main on North Cory Street.
You should boil water for at least a minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene.
FAIR STREET
110, 114, 125
North Cory
321, 329A, 329B, 330, 333
North Main
338, 342, 342 Rear, 346