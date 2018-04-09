Boil Water Advisory In Place For Three Findlay Streets

04/09/18 – 11:12 A.M.

The Findlay Water Distribution Department has issued a boil water advisory for several streets in the city. The advisory affects addresses on the 100 block of Fair Street, the 300 blocks of North Cory and North Main Streets. You can find a full list of affected addresses below. The advisory is in place because of repair work on a water main on North Cory Street.

You should boil water for at least a minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene.

FAIR STREET

110, 114, 125

North Cory

321, 329A, 329B, 330, 333

North Main

338, 342, 342 Rear, 346