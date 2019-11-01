Daylight Saving Time Ending This Weekend

(ONN) – A new poll finds that most people across the country want to stop the twice-a-year ritual of clock changes.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll comes as this weekend marks the end of daylight saving time.

It found that 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth.

4 in 10 would like to see their clocks stay on standard time year-round, while about 3 in 10 prefer to stay on daylight saving time, which results in more daylight in the evening.

About another 3 in 10 prefer the current back and forth between daylight saving time in the summer and standard time in the winter.

At least seven state legislatures have asked congress to allow for year-round daylight saving time.