Community Events for Friday, November 1

Soup for Two Fundraiser Today, 11am-1pm at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church (W Sandusky St). $7 for single soup selection, $10 for two (dine-in or carry-out) – with your donation a second meal will be donated to the Salvation Army for those in need.

(419-422-8238)

Holiday Craft Bazaar Tomorrow, 9am-2pm at Van Buren United Methodist Church. Crafts, baked goods, more. Lunch available. Proceeds benefit local mission projects.

(419-299-3447)

Fall Festival on Sunday at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Ottawa. Crafts, baked goods, holiday items, games, prizes, family-style dinners 11:30am-3pm at the school cafeteria ($9/Adults, $5/Under Age 12).

(419-523-5216)

“Feather Party” Ham & Turkey Raffle at the New Riegel American Legion on Sunday, 1pm. Prizes, food, more.

(No contact number)

Family Storytime on Mondays in November, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Free, no registration required.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive Monday, 8:30am-1:30pm at Columbus Grove High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Election Day Soup & Sandwich Supper on Tuesday, 4-7pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Donations accepted to benefit the building maintenance fund.

(No contact number)

Election Night Soup Supper on Tuesday, 5-7pm at the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church fellowship hall. $8/Adults, $5/Under Age 12. Sponsored by the Mt. Blanchard Beautification Committee.

(330-283-7111)

Blood Donation Drive Thursday, November 7, 11am-4pm at Cory-Rawson High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 9, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, quilt drawing, door prizes, bake sale, cookie walk, homemade food, more. Proceeds support local and area charities.

(No contact number)

5th annual Author Fair on Saturday, November 9, 1-3pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. More than a dozen local and regional writers will be on hand to sell and sign their books. Free.

(419-422-1712)

Steak Supper on Saturday, November 9, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Donations to benefit the Gilboa UMC Trustee Committee. Carry-out available.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, November 11, Noon-6pm at Chevrolet of Ottawa and Thursday, November 14, 12:30-5:30pm at Pandora United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, November 13, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family YMCA (E Lincoln St) and Friday, November 15, 8am-2pm at Riverside Suites (E Main Cross). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Native American History Night on Monday, November 18, 6pm at the Bluffton Public Library. An exploration of Native American culture featuring clothing, tools, hunting materials, more. Free.

(419-358-5016)

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) on Friday & Saturday, December 6-7, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)