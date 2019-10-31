Findlay Mayor Talks About Japan Trip

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn recently returned from a trip to Japan but it wasn’t all fun.

Muryn said that while she did enjoy it, it was about maintaining relationships.

She explained that there is a great deal of history between Ohio and Japan.

Roki Corporation started the trend of making Findlay a location for Japanese headquarters over 30 years ago. Now Findlay has 6 Japanese companies.

Muryn went with several other Findlay officials to meet with company heads, government officials, and students.