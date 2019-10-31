Three People From Findlay Recognized In 20 Under 40 Awards

This week’s 20 under 40 Leadership Recognition Awards honored not one but three people from Findlay.

Sarah Sisser from the Hancock Historical Museum, Sarah Crisp from Awakening Minds Art, and Gaven Smith from Fifth Third Bank were all recognized.

Smith is an investment executive at the bank. He said that out of 200 people nominated from all over northwest Ohio and southern Michigan, having three in Findlay says a lot about the community and the support people have here. He is a former Marine and helps run the Wreaths Across America in Hancock County.

Sisser is the executive director of the Hancock Historical Museum. She credited her award to the wonderful staff she has and the success they’ve seen in the community. Sisser said she is honored to have the recognition.

Crisp is the founder and executive director of Awakening Minds Art which was started in 2009. The group recently moved to a new location due to a successful capital campaign.

An independent panel of judges picks the 20 young professionals based on how they distinguish themselves in career or through volunteering.