Families Could Get Paid For Kids In Relative Care

The 6th District Court of Appeals made a decision in 2017 that families that have children in relative care should receive money like foster families.

Hancock County JFS executive director Randall Galbraith said that the conversation has been growing about how to implement this.

Galbraith said that he isn’t privy to the plans Ohio has yet.

He adds that kids in relative care do have access to cash public assistance and other programs equal to around $290 a month, but says that pales in comparison to what foster families make.

Hancock County currently has about 30 kids being cared for by relatives and 89 kids in foster care.

You can listen to the full interview below.