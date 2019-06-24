Dietsch Bros. Co-Owner Announces Retirement

06/24/19 – 10:33 A.M.

A co-owner of Dietsch Bros. is retiring come July 1. 67-year-old Tom Dietsch built some the Findlay business’s candy-making equipment. He explained to the Courier’s Lou Wilin that there is a lot of manufacturing involved in making candy. He said that the manufacturing side has always been his interest.

Dietsch started working in the family business 50 years ago. At that time he was just washing dishes and cleaning tables for his father and uncles.

You can learn more about Tom Dietsch and how candy making has changed over the years in today’s Courier.